FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil sells Chennai vol to PetroChina
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 24, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Indian Oil sells Chennai vol to PetroChina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) has sold a naphtha cargo out of Chennai for the first time in four months, traders said on Monday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo, scheduled for Oct. 15-17 loading, was sold late on Friday to PetroChina at premiums of nearly $39 a tonne to its own formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

IOC had previously sold a June 4-6 cargo from Chennai, also to PetroChina, at premiums of about $43.50.

IOC is the parent company of Chennai Petroleum which had scheduled a maintenance at its 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) Manali plant from July to end September. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.