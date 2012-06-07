FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-India's MRPL sale premiums down 18 pct
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 7, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India's MRPL sale premiums down 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold a July naphtha cargo to Japan’s Marubeni at about $18 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 18 percent from a previous sale, traders said on Thursday.

The cargo, scheduled for July 5-7 loading from New Mangalore, was sold on late Wednesday. MRPL previously sold a late June cargo to Lukoil at premiums of $22.

Naphtha demand has been falling as petrochemical makers are hit by weak margins.

That comes as supply is rising, with European and Mediterranean cargoes expected to hit about 450,000 tonnes in July, compared to around 350,000 tonnes predicted for June.

Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.