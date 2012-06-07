Asia Naphtha-India's MRPL sale premiums down 18 pct

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold a July naphtha cargo to Japan’s Marubeni at about $18 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 18 percent from a previous sale, traders said on Thursday.

The cargo, scheduled for July 5-7 loading from New Mangalore, was sold on late Wednesday. MRPL previously sold a late June cargo to Lukoil at premiums of $22.

Naphtha demand has been falling as petrochemical makers are hit by weak margins.

That comes as supply is rising, with European and Mediterranean cargoes expected to hit about 450,000 tonnes in July, compared to around 350,000 tonnes predicted for June.