Asia Naphtha-India MRPL sells to Shell; prices fall
June 15, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India MRPL sells to Shell; prices fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corp (MRPL) has sold a July naphtha cargo to Shell at about $14 a tonne over Middle East quotes, down about 22 percent from a previous sale as weak fundamentals weighed on prices, traders said on Friday.

MRPL sold the 35,000-tonne cargo to the oil major on late Thursday for July 11-13 loading from New Mangalore port.

On June 6, MRPL sold similar volumes to Marubeni for July 5-7 loading at a premium of about $18 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Traders said the weak fundamentals, caused by rising supplies and dampened demand due to the ongoing European crisis, will continue to drag prices down for at least another two more months.

MRPL’s premiums surged to a record $45 a tonne in March during an acute supply shortage due to refinery maintenance and strong European demand. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
