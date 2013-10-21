FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-India's MRPL sells Dec cargo at higher premium vs Nov
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 21, 2013 / 4:54 AM / 4 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India's MRPL sells Dec cargo at higher premium vs Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has sold a December naphtha cargo to Marubeni Corp at about $26 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, higher versus November sales, traders said on Monday.

The premium for the 35,000-tonnne cargo, scheduled for Dec. 5-7 loading from New Mangalore, reflected a jump of about 21 percent when compared to the average premium MRPL had fetched for two November cargoes.

Traders said the higher premiums could be due to expectations of improved demand ahead.

Asia’s top naphtha importer Formosa Petrochemical Corp and South Korea’s GS Caltex are to restart their naphtha units this month following shutdowns in mid-September and October respectively for maintenance.

The two units need a total of more than 450,000 tonnes of naphtha a month.

Separately, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd sold 26,000 tonnes of naphtha to PetroChina for prompt Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 loading from Kochi at a premium of about $15 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

Buyers usually place lower bids for cargoes scheduled for prompt lifting as it gives them shorter time to charter vessels. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.