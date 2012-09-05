FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's MRPL sells naphtha; premium highest in 7 mths
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

India's MRPL sells naphtha; premium highest in 7 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold an October naphtha cargo to Total at about $42 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, highest premium fetched in seven months by the Indian refiner.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for Oct. 3-5 loading from New Mangalore.

Tight supplies caused by low Indian export volumes and limited fresh European cargoes coming to Asia are forcing traders to pay steep premiums to obtain barrels. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

