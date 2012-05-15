FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil buys Indian spot naphtha in rare move
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Statoil buys Indian spot naphtha in rare move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil bought 35,000 tonnes of naphtha from India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in a rare move, traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo is scheduled for June 5-7 loading from New Mangalore port and Statoil paid premiums of about $34 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for it.

“This is likely the first time Statoil has won a spot tender to buy a MRPL cargo,” said a trader. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Richard Pullin)

