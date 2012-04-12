FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-ONGC, BPCL sales premiums firmer
April 12, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-ONGC, BPCL sales premiums firmer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) sold a May naphtha cargo to China’s Unipec at an about $46 per tonne premium for a May cargo, or 7 percent higher than a previous deal, as tight supply supported prices, traders said on Thursday.

Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) sold an April cargo to PetroChina Co Ltd at about $20 per tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, nearly three times higher than a previous sale, but this could also be due to the naphtha having a lower content of gasoline additive MTBE.

The 10,000-tonne cargo for April 23-27 contains a maximum 100 parts per million (ppm) of MTBE. An earlier cargo sold to Trafigura at a $7.00-per-tonne premium had a maximum 150 ppm MTBE content.

A common MTBE content in naphtha suitable for petrochemical production is about 50 ppm.

ONGC’s 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled to be lifted on May 13-14 from Hazira.

It had previously sold a cargo for April 30 to May 1 lifting from the same port to Total SA at a $43.00 per tonne premium to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)

