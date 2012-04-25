Asia Naphtha-India ONGC sells to Gunvor at +$49/T

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold 35,000 tonnes of May naphtha to Gunvor at steep premiums of about $49 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, up 6.5 percent versus a recent sale, traders said on Wednesday.

The deal with Gunvor was done late on Tuesday and the cargo will be lifted on May 23-24 from Hazira port in western India.

The premium was higher than a previous cargo sold to Unipec for May 13-14 loading at a $46 a tonne premium as it came at a time of refinery outage in India.

MRPL, a subsidiary of ONGC, has shut its 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery following water shortage.

IOC cancelled two tenders to sell up to 70,000 tonnes of naphtha for May loading from Kandla and Dahej ports.

Ongoing refinery maintenance in Saudi Arabia is also keeping premiums strong.

ONGC had fetched record high premium of $59.50 a tonne in early March after it sold a cargo for March loading also from Hazira.

That was when tight supplies were more severe due to limited European exports to Asia and ongoing refinery maintenance in Asia and the Middle East.

Demand then was also strong as buyers could not replace a portion of the naphtha feedstock with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) due to high prices.