FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-India's ONGC sales premiums down on supply
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 19, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India's ONGC sales premiums down on supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold an October naphtha cargo from Hazira to Total at about $34 a tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down by about 13.5 percent from a previous sale, traders said on Wednesday.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for loading on Oct. 3-4 from Hazira. Traders said tight supplies have eased, with India exporting more cargo as refinery maintenance was to end this month.

More European cargoes are also expected to arrive in Asia next month.

ONGC had previously sold a cargo out of Hazira for Sept. 23-24 loading at $39.30 a tonne premium to Unipec. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.