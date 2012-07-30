FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-India's ONGC, MRPL sale premiums down
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India's ONGC, MRPL sale premiums down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have sold a total of 70,000 tonnes of August naphtha at lower premiums amid slower demand, traders said on Monday.

Last Friday, ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 18-19 loading from Hazira to Gunvor at premiums of about $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was about 24 percent lower than a premium of $33 a tonne ONGC fetched for a previous cargo sold for early August loading from the same port to Total.

Separately, MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 28-30 loading from New Mangalore on Friday to Total at premiums of about $22 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

This was down by about 25.5 to 31.5 percent compared to two cargoes MRPL had previously sold for August loading to PetroChina and Cargill.

Buyers in general have been treading cautiously as high naphtha prices driven by strong Brent crude are hurting petrochemical margins.

Naphtha is a key raw material for petrochemical products. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.