Asia Naphtha-India's ONGC, MRPL sale premiums down

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and its subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have sold a total of 70,000 tonnes of August naphtha at lower premiums amid slower demand, traders said on Monday.

Last Friday, ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes for Aug. 18-19 loading from Hazira to Gunvor at premiums of about $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

This was about 24 percent lower than a premium of $33 a tonne ONGC fetched for a previous cargo sold for early August loading from the same port to Total.

Separately, MRPL sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha for Aug. 28-30 loading from New Mangalore on Friday to Total at premiums of about $22 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.

This was down by about 25.5 to 31.5 percent compared to two cargoes MRPL had previously sold for August loading to PetroChina and Cargill.

Buyers in general have been treading cautiously as high naphtha prices driven by strong Brent crude are hurting petrochemical margins.

Naphtha is a key raw material for petrochemical products. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)