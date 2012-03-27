Asia Naphtha-India's Reliance sells to Vitol

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance has sold around 55,000 tonnes of April naphtha to Vitol at premiums of about $41 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 27-30 percent from a previous sale, traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo is to be lifted from Sikka port on April 10-15.

Cracker outages in South Korea and Japan and easing tight supplies from India have weighed on prices, although current FOB premiums are still sharply higher than what they were at the start of the year.

This is because ongoing refinery maintenance in the Middle East have curbed supplies coming to Asia.

India on the other hand has restored its naphtha exports to above 800,000 tonnes for March lifting after February exports fell to a five-month low on refinery and port maintenance.

Reliance had previously sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha to Trafigura at premiums of about $57 a tonne. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)