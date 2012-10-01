FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha-India Reliance sells Oct cargo slightly above $35/T
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 1, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-India Reliance sells Oct cargo slightly above $35/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries has sold 50,000-55,000 tonnes of October naphtha at premiums slightly above $35 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, reflecting a firm market, traders said on Monday.

India’s Reliance sold the cargo for Oct. 25-30 loading from the port of Sikka late on Friday, although the buyer’s identity was not immediately known.

It had previously sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for September loading to Cargill at slightly below $40 a tonne.

Traders said Reliance was aiming for similar premiums for the October cargo, but buyers were treading more cautiously.

Although supplies were still tight, there were also concerns about lost demand in Taiwan. Formosa had to reduce run rates at its 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex to 80 percent of its capacity from full-tilt after a fire at a monoethylene glycol unit operated by its sister company Nan Ya Plastics. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.