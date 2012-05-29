FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-India Reliance offers end-June cargo
May 29, 2012

Asia Naphtha-India Reliance offers end-June cargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance has offered 75,000 tonnes of end-June naphtha, bringing its total export volumes for next month to 150,000 tonnes, unchanged from its export quantities for May, but demand is seen weaker on cracker run cuts, traders said on Tuesday.

The poorer buying interest has cut the average selling premiums of cargoes lifting in June from India to $30 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 31.5 percent from the average premiums of $43.66 for May cargoes.

Reliance is able to export up to about 220,000 tonnes of naphtha a month, depending on gasoline demand.

For now, refiners find it more lucrative to reform naphtha into gasoline and sell the automobile fuel instead of selling the former in a market marked by rising supplies. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

