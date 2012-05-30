FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-India Reliance sale prices fall 33 pct
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-India Reliance sale prices fall 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - India’s Reliance Industries Ltd has sold 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for June 24-27 lifting from Sikka at about $25 per tonne above Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down nearly 33 percent compared with a previous sale, traders said on Wednesday.

Weaker demand and rising supplies are weighing on premiums.

Reliance had recently sold 75,000 tonnes for early June lifting at premiums of about $35.50 per tonne.

“The weak fundamentals are likely to persist all through the third quarter,” said a trader.

Premiums are expected to fall further, traders said. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
