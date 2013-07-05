Asia Naphtha-S Korea's SK buys India spot cargo 1st time in year

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy has returned to India’s spot naphtha market the first time in a year, buying 35,000 tonnes from Oil & Natural Gas Corp , traders said on Friday.

SK Energy bought the cargo scheduled for July 30-31 loading from Hazira on Thursday at a premium of about $25 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

It last bought a cargo from Hazira for July 24-25 loading last year at a premium of $27 a tonne.

SK Energy returned to the Indian spot market at a time when average premiums have fallen into the $20s-a-tonne level for July cargoes, compared with an average of $55 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis for March cargoes.

Separately, China’s Unipec bought a 35,000-tonne cargo for Aug. 6-8 loading from ONGC subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd at a premium of about $26.50 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a FOB basis.