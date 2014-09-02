Indonesia Pertamina sells more naphtha from Balikpapan

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina has sold two naphtha cargoes of medium-range vessel size for September loading from Balikpapan, according to traders.

The state-owned refiner does not usually export spot naphtha from Balikpapan, but earlier this year, it sold spot volumes for July loading from the refinery there.

Traders said the sales could be linked to upcoming maintenance of a secondary unit at the end of the month. It was not clear if Pertamina had sold any cargoes for August lifting from Balikpapan.

One of the September cargoes was sold to Swiss-based trader Vitol, trading sources said, to be lifted on Sept. 2 and bound for North Asia, most likely Taiwan.

The other cargo, to be lifted around mid-September, was sold to Unipec, the trading arm of Chinese oil major Sinopec Corp , and was bound for Singapore.

The deals could not be confirmed as the companies involved do not discuss their trading activities.

Traders said Swiss-based trading company Gunvor may have also bought a cargo from Pertamina for September loading from Balikpapan.

Balikpapan is expected to carry out maintenance at a secondary unit of its 260,000-barrel-per-day refinery starting from Sept. 28 for 12 days.

Depending on the grade, naphtha can be used as a petrochemical feedstock or be blended in with gasoline.