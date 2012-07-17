FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Asahi secures naphtha imports for cracker
July 17, 2012 / 9:27 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Asahi secures naphtha imports for cracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp said on Tuesday it had secured naphtha supplies to meet the requirements of its 504,000 tonnes per year Mizushima cracker to late August.

The company, owned by Asahi Kasei Corp, usually gets some of its supplies for the cracker from JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp.

On Tuesday, JX Nippon started shutting down refining units at the plant that supplies Asahi Kasei’s cracker after discovering inspection records had not been properly kept. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Miral Fahmy)

