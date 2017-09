TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp shut the 504,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at its Mizushima plant on Friday for planned maintenance, its parent Asahi Kasei Corp said.

The maintenance is set to last until April 14, an Asahi Kasei spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)