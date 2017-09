TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest oil refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it had restarted its 443,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) naphtha cracker in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Thursday after an unplanned shutdown.

The cracker had been halted following a power outage on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)