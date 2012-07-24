FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Keiyo Ethylene to shut cracker after problem
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 24, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Keiyo Ethylene to shut cracker after problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd said its Keiyo Ethylene unit would shut its sole naphtha cracker, which has an annual production capacity of 768,000 tonnes of ethylene, on Tuesday after an unspecified problem.

There is no schedule for restarting the cracker, located in Chiba, a spokesman for Maruzen Petrochemical said.

Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen Petrochemical, which itself is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co each also have a 22.5 percent in Keiyo Ethylene. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.