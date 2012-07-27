Japan's Keiyo Ethylene to restart cracker soon

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd said on Friday it expects its Keiyo Ethylene unit to restart its sole naphtha cracker, which has an annual production capacity of 768,000 tonnes of ethylene, relatively soon after an unplanned shutdown on Tuesday.

The unit, located in Chiba, east of Tokyo, was shut after liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leaked from a pipeline, a spokesman for Maruzen Petrochemical said, adding that repair work was under way.

Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen Petrochemical, which itself is 40 percent owned by Cosmo Oil Co group.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co each also have a 22.5 percent in Keiyo Ethylene. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)