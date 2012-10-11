Japan's Mitsubishi Chem shuts No 2 naphtha cracker

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubish Chemical Corp shut its No. 2 naphtha cracker in Kashima on Oct. 8 following a power outage, but it was unclear when the unit would resume operations, traders said on Thursday.

The cracker has a capacity of more than 450,000 tonnes per year (tpy).

Mitsubishi Chemical operates another cracker, its no. 1 unit, which has a capacity of more than 370,000 tpy.

The No. 1 unit is running at full capacity.