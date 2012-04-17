Japan's Asahi restarts naphtha cracker after checks

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp, said it had restarted its sole naphtha cracker in western Japan on Monday after a scheduled maintenance. The unit had been shut since March 5. The company plans to bring the operating rate to 100 percent for the time being, after which it will adjust the run rate based on demand for petrochemical derivative products, a company spokesman said. Asahi Kasei and Mitsubishi Chemical Corp jointly operate two ethylene-making facilities in Mizushima complex through a joint venture. It is looking at the ethylene capacity, which accounts for 12.5 percent of the nation's total, due to slowing demand and increased competition from Asian rivals. The two firms had considered integrating the two Mizushima plants into one, but they have put off a decision as closing one of the plants would result in a shortage of some raw materials. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sugita Katyal)