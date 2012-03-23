FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Showa Denko shuts naphtha cracker
#Basic Materials
March 23, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 6 years

Japan Showa Denko shuts naphtha cracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Showa Denko KK said on Friday it halted all production at its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit.

A company spokesman said its restart was yet to be scheduled. The firm had been conducting a partial shutdown of the plant since March 7 for checks on new furnaces and decided to clean the facility when it encountered the problem, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)

