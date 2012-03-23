FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Japan Showa Denko: unclear how long cracker to be closed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cracker shut after cooling facility burst -Showa Denko

* Firm does not know when it will re-start

* Uncertainty worrying naphta sellers (Adds detail, background)

TOKYO March 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Showa Denko KK said on Friday it was not sure how long its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker would be closed, after a gas cooling unit burst on March 15.

The unspecified shutdown time is creating some uneasiness among naphtha sellers as just a week offline would reduce demand for naphtha by at least 40,000 tonnes.

“The shutdown has affected sentiment as this comes at a time when there are more naphtha barrels in the market,” said a trader in North Asia.

India has gradually been restoring its naphtha exports following refinery and port maintenance in February.

A Showa Denko spokesman said he was not sure when the facility, in Oita, western Japan, would re-start. It had been partially shut for regular maintenance and was slated to resume normal operations by the end of the month.

“The good thing for sellers now is that a lack of European cargoes coming to Asia in May is helping to offset some of the effects from Showa’s shutdown,” said a Singapore-base trader.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford

