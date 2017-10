TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Showa Denko KK said on Wednesday it expects to restart its sole 695,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker around the end of May following an unplanned shutdown in mid-March.

The company shut all production at the cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit. The plant had been partially shut since March 7 for checks on new furnaces. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)