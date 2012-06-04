FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Showa Denko sets naphtha cracker restart date
June 4, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Showa Denko sets naphtha cracker restart date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Showa Denko KK said on Monday it expects to restart its sole 695,000 tonnes-per-year naphtha cracker on June 8, after a delay in repair work.

The company last month had delayed the restart to sometime between June 7-10 from the end of May.

The company shut all production at the cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit. The plant had been partially shut since March 7 for checks on new furnaces. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)

