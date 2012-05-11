FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Showa Denko delays naphtha cracker restart
May 11, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Showa Denko delays naphtha cracker restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Showa Denko KK said on Friday it expects to restart its sole 695,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker sometime between June 7-10, later than its previous target of a start by the end of May, as repairs are taking longer than expected.

The company shut all production at the cracker in Oita, western Japan, on March 15 due to a problem with a gas cooling unit. The plant had been partially shut since March 7 for checks on new furnaces. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

