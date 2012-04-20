FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Tosoh again delays naphtha cracker restart
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Tosoh again delays naphtha cracker restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tosoh Corp, an integrated chemicals producer, said it would delay the restart of its sole 527,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker by about a week from Friday due to a problem with a boiler facility.

The cracker has been shut since March 11 for scheduled maintenance. The company originally planned to restart the cracker on April 14, but the schedule had been delayed by about a week due to cleaning work. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

