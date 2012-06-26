FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Tosoh to restart monomer unit at Nanyo plant
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 26, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Tosoh to restart monomer unit at Nanyo plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japanese chemical maker Tosoh Corp said on Tuesday it is preparing to restart its No.3 vinyl chloride monomer plant in western Japan from Wednesday, marking the first restart of the unit since a fire hit the Nanyo complex in mid-November.

The unit, with capacity of 400,000 tonnes per year (tpy), is expected to resume operations around July 6, a company spokesman said.

The move follows the restart of the 250,000 tpy No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant on May 8, which had been shut for turnaround at the time of the fire.

The Nanyo complex can produce a total 1.2 million tpy of vinyl chloride monomer, a intermediate chemical compound used to make plastics and other goods, accounting for about a third of the nation’s total capacity of 3.52 million tpy.

The company still has no schedule yet for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2 monomer plant at the complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, the company spokesman said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Lane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.