Japan's Tosoh restarts one of fire-hit monomer plants
#Basic Materials
May 9, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Tosoh restarts one of fire-hit monomer plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Tosoh Corp restarted one of its three vinyl chloride monomer plants in western Japan on Tuesday, the Japanese chemicals maker said on Wednesday, marking the first restart at its Nanyo complex since a fire in mid-November.

The No.1 vinyl chloride monomer plant with capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year (tpy) started operations after receiving approval from authorities, the company said.

The company had began preparation on April 28 to restart the unit, which was shut for turnaround at the time of the fire.

The Nanyo complex can produce a total 1.2 million tpy of vinyl chloride monomer, a intermediate chemical compound used to make plastics and other goods, accounting for about a third of the nation’s total capacity of 3.52 million tpy.

The company aims to restart in June the 400,000 tpy No.3 plant at the Nanyo complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, but it had no schedule yet for the restart of the fire-hit 550,000 tpy No.2 monomer plant, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Lane)

