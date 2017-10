TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan's top refiner, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, is set to skip planned maintenance shutdown on its naphtha cracker at its Kawasaki plant near Tokyo in 2013, an industry source familiar with the matter said. The company, which last conducted a turnaround at the unit, with capacity to make 443,000 tonnes per year of ethylene, in August to October this year, is likely to conduct the next maintenance shutdown in 2016, the source said.