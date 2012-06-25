FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Honam seals July '12-June '13 naphtha deal
June 25, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea Honam seals July '12-June '13 naphtha deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Honam Petrochemical has agreed to pay a higher price for naphtha supplies arriving in a 12-month period starting July versus cargoes being delivered in January-December this year, traders said on Monday.

Honam will pay around a discount of 50 cents a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha arriving at Yeosu during July 2012 to June 2013.

It will pay a premium of 50 cents a tonne for cargoes arriving in Daesan during the same period. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)

