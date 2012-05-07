FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait IPG buys naphtha from India ONGC in rare move -traders
May 7, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait IPG buys naphtha from India ONGC in rare move -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) bought a June naphtha cargo from India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) in a rare move, traders said, paying a steep premium of about $51 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

Traders said the move was surprising as IPG has not previously been seen buying any spot naphtha directly through tenders.

The 35,000-tonne cargo is scheduled for June 4-5 loading from Hazira port. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Michael Watson)

