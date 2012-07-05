FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-Malaysia Titan ups cracker runs
July 5, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Asia Naphtha-Malaysia Titan ups cracker runs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based Titan Chemicals has raised operating rates at the smaller of two naphtha crackers to about 95 percent of its capacity after reducing utilization rates last month on weak petrochemical margins, traders said on Thursday.

It is now seeking second-half August naphtha feedstock after having bought about 60,000 tonnes for first-half August arrival at prices ranging from a discount of $2.50 to a premium of $2.00 a tonne to Japan spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

Titan, owned by South Korea’s top ethylene maker Honam Petrochemical, has raised operating rates at its 260,000-tonnes per year (tpy) cracker since early July, while runs at its larger unit, a 407,000-tpy cracker have remained mostly steady, at about 95 percent of its capacity.

Naphtha feedstock prices that are lower now than about two months ago have helped boost petrochemical margins, but the recent run-up in Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel could cut short the higher cracker runs.

Open-spec naphtha prices have fallen by about 17.5 percent from two months to $799 a tonne on Wednesday versus $965.50 a tonne on May 4.

Thailand’s IRPC has also recently increased its cracker runs. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

