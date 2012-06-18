FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan M'bishi Chem wins extended naphtha cracker ops
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012

Japan M'bishi Chem wins extended naphtha cracker ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Corp said on Monday it has won government approval to skip annual maintenance shutdowns at its two Kashima naphtha crackers, so that both crackers are not shut in the same year.

The trade ministry has said the 392,000 tonnes per year No.1 cracker and the 489,000 tpy No.2 cracker at the Kashima complex can continue operations for up to two years without maintenance shutdowns, a company spokesman said.

Previously, Mitsubishi Chemical, a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, had been required to shut them every year after it was slapped with administrative sanctions in 2008, following a fire at the facility that resulted in four deaths.

The company, which shut No.1 Kashima cracker on May 10 for scheduled maintenance, plans to restart it on July 4, a company spokesman said. The Kashima No.2 cracker is set to be shut next year.

The No.1 Kashima cracker will be closed in May-June 2014 as part of the domestic industry’s shift to high-end petrochemical products in the face of increased competition from Middle Eastern rivals, the company said last week. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
