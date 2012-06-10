M'bishi Chemical to close Kashima No.1 naphtha cracker -media

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Corp plans to shut its Kashima No.1 naphtha cracker in 2014 amid falling demand at home and as the strong yen erodes its overseas profits, Japanese media reported on Sunday.

By closing the cracker with capacity of 375,000 tonnes of ethylene per year, the company, a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, will lose some 30 percent of its ethylene production capacity, the Nikkei daily, said citing sources close to the matter.

Mitsubishi Chemical aims to cut production of general-purpose materials used in products such as clothing and electronics parts, and focus more on high-function materials, the daily said.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)