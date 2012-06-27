FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsui Chemicals to restart cracker around July 31
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Mitsui Chemicals to restart cracker around July 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc said it expects to restart its 500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) Osaka naphtha cracker around July 31 following planned maintenance, delayed slightly from its initial plan of July 26.

The cracker was shut on Tuesday for scheduled maintenance.

The company’s other naphtha cracker at the Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with ethylene making capacity of 612,000 tpy, has no scheduled maintenance shutdown this year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.