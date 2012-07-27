Japan's Mitsui Chemicals to restart cracker on July 31

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Friday it would restart its 500,000 tonnes per year (tpy) Osaka naphtha cracker on July 31 as expected, following planned maintenance.

The cracker has been shut since June 26. The company last month delayed the restart schedule slightly from its initial plan of July 26.

The company’s other naphtha cracker at the Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with an ethylene making capacity of 612,000 tpy, has no scheduled maintenance shutdown this year. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)