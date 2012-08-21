FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsui Chemicals shuts cracker due to trouble
August 21, 2012

Mitsui Chemicals shuts cracker due to trouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc on Tuesday shut a naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, with an ethylene making capacity of 612,000 tonnes per year, because of problems with an electrical system, a company spokesman said.

The company has been investigating the cause of the problems, which cut power supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday). It is not yet clear how long it will take to restart the cracker, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Risa Maeda;Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
