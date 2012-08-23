Japan's Mitsui Chem to restart naphtha cracker next week

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Thursday it expects to restart the 612,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, early next week after an unplanned shutdown on Tuesday.

The cracker was shut due to a problem with a power line, which cut off electricity supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday (1642 GMT on Monday).

A company spokesman did not give the exact date for the scheduled restart. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)