FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Mitsui Chem to restart naphtha cracker Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 27, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Japan's Mitsui Chem to restart naphtha cracker Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Monday it would restart the 612,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Tuesday, a week after an unplanned shutdown.

The company had said last Thursday it would restart the cracker early this week, without specifying an exact date.

The cracker has been shut due to a problem with a power line, which cut off the electricity supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co early on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.