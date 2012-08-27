Japan's Mitsui Chem to restart naphtha cracker Tuesday

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Chemicals Inc said on Monday it would restart the 612,000 tonnes per year naphtha cracker at its Ichihara plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Tuesday, a week after an unplanned shutdown.

The company had said last Thursday it would restart the cracker early this week, without specifying an exact date.

The cracker has been shut due to a problem with a power line, which cut off the electricity supply from Tokyo Electric Power Co early on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)