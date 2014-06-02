FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' JG Summit defers naphtha cargo on cracker delays
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' JG Summit defers naphtha cargo on cracker delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ JG Summit Petrochemical Corp is deferring the delivery dates of a naphtha cargo due to delays in starting up the country’s first naphtha cracker, traders familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The petrochemical firm, a unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc , is deferring the delivery dates to first-half July from second-half June. It was expected to start up its 320,000 tonnes per year cracker around end May.

It was unclear what had led to the delays in the start-up of the unit but traders said the cracker at Batangas City will now commence operations some time this week.

The validity of the tender for the 30,000-tonne naphtha cargo is now extended to June 9 from the original date this week. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.