Philippines' JG Summit defers naphtha cargo on cracker delays

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ JG Summit Petrochemical Corp is deferring the delivery dates of a naphtha cargo due to delays in starting up the country’s first naphtha cracker, traders familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The petrochemical firm, a unit of JG Summit Holdings Inc , is deferring the delivery dates to first-half July from second-half June. It was expected to start up its 320,000 tonnes per year cracker around end May.

It was unclear what had led to the delays in the start-up of the unit but traders said the cracker at Batangas City will now commence operations some time this week.

The validity of the tender for the 30,000-tonne naphtha cargo is now extended to June 9 from the original date this week. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sunil Nair)