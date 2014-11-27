FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Naphtha -Philippines' JG Summit cancels tender; unit running at 70 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Asia Naphtha -Philippines' JG Summit cancels tender; unit running at 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ JG Summit has cancelled a tender to buy naphtha for first-half January delivery due to a lack of market direction and weak petrochemicals demand on the domestic front, traders said on Thursday.

The petrochemical maker, which operates a 320,000-tonne-per-year (tpy) naphtha cracker, the only such unit in the Philippines, is running the unit at about 70 percent of its capacity, a source familiar with the matter said.

However, JG Summit, a unit of JG Summit Holdings, may return to the market next week for feedstock, traders said.

“Crude prices are a concern. Most people are watching what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would do,” said a source.

Oil ministers from the group countries are to meet in Vienna on Thursday.

Brent crude affects naphtha as the latter follows the direction of the oil price, which has fallen below $80 a barrel. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.