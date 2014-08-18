FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Naphtha-Philippines' JG Summit seeks cargo as cracker restarts - traders
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 18, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Asia Naphtha-Philippines' JG Summit seeks cargo as cracker restarts - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ JG Summit Petrochemical Corp is seeking 30,000 tonnes of second-half September naphtha to feed its cracker, which is in the midst of ramping up runs after a near two-month shutdown, traders familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The 320,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker, the only one in the Philippines, was commissioned in June after a few rounds of delays.

But mechanical issues prompted the petrochemical maker to shut the unit in the same month of June.

The unit restarted over the weekend of Aug. 16-17, the traders said, and will need more naphtha feedstock.

It last bought a naphtha cargo for early July arrival at Batangas.

The new purchase tender will close on Aug. 22, with offers to stay valid until Aug. 25. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Anand Basu)

