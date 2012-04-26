Asia Naphtha-Tasweeq gets high premiums of $40/T

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Tasweeq sold 20,000 tonnes of full-range naphtha for May 21-22 loading to PetroChina at steep premiums of $40 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said on Thursday.

They added that the cargo will likely be co-loaded with other naphtha held by PetroChina as that would help it maximise freight costs.

Tasweeq had previously sold 80,000 tonnes of a lighter grade of naphtha and gas-to-liquid naphtha to YNCC at less than $37 a tonne.

Naphtha supplies for May have been tight because of delays in shipments caused by refinery outages.

This has allowed sellers to fetch either sky-high or record premiums.

China’s WEPEC and South Korea’s S-Oil have each inked record deals this week with their buyers for May cargoes at premiums of about $32.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)