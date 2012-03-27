S Korea Honam reduces runs at Daesan naphtha unit -traders

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Honam Petrochemical is operating its 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) cracking complex at Daesan at around 90 percent of its capacity following mechanical trouble, traders said on Tuesday.

It was running at full capacity before the mechanical issues surfaced last week, which traders said could be linked to a compressor.

Honam officials could not be reached for comment.

Some traders expect the firm to maintain the run cuts until the cracker goes into debottlenecking work beginning around the middle of April. The capacity will then be raised slightly by 50,000 tonnes to 1.05 million tpy.

Honam operates another cracking complex in Yeosu, but the 750,000 tpy complex was shut in early March for 40 days maintenance and expansion that will boost its annual capacity to 1 million.

The shutdown and run cuts at Honam came at a time when Japanese Showa Denko had to stop operations at its 695,000 tpy cracking complex on March 15 after a cooling unit burst.

Some traders said any setbacks to the naphtha market as a result of the disruptions would prove temporary as Honam would return to with stronger demand due to its expanded capacity. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)