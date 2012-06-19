S.Korea Honam seeks July 2012 to June 2013 naphtha

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Honam Petrochemical is seeking unspecified volumes of naphtha for July 2012 to June 2013 arrival at Daesan and Yeosu ports in a tender, traders said on Tuesday.

The tender, which closes on June 20 with offers to stay valid until June 22, comes at a time of weak market fundamentals.

Traders said South Korea’s largest ethylene maker had come out with its tender at the right time as they may get a discount for their term price. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Himani Sarkar)