Asia Naphtha-S Korea Honam buys; demand stays healthy
July 12, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Naphtha-S Korea Honam buys; demand stays healthy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Honam Petrochemical has bought at least 50,000 tonnes of naphtha for August-September delivery, reflecting brisk demand amid tighter supplies, traders said on Thursday.

But Samsung Total failed to secure volumes for second-half August delivery although it had initially been seeking the parcels.

Honam, South Korea’s top ethylene maker with a total capacity of 2 million tonnes a year (tpy), bought at least one 25,000-tonne cargo for second-half August arrival at Yeosu at premiums of $8.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.

The formula is on a 30-day price basis.

It bought at least another cargo for first-half September arrival at Daesan at premiums of $5.00 a tonne, but this is based on a 45-day pricing formula.

“Buyers are out earlier to buy September cargoes as they could be concerned of higher premiums and even tighter supplies ahead,” said a Singapore-based trader.

Some traders were also expecting Taiwan’s Formosa to return to the spot market for September cargoes as it has been absent for about two months.

Formosa, which operates a 2.93 million tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracking complex in Mailiao, is Asia’s top naphtha buyer. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Alison Birrane)

