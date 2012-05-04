Asia Naphtha-S Korean Honam Yeosu unit at low runs

SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korean Honam Petrochemical is operating its Yeosu naphtha cracker at 75 percent capacity following technical problems, and has completely shut its Daesan cracker for repair works, traders said on Friday.

The Yeosu cracker had recently undergone expansion works to raise its capacity to 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy.

It was not immediately clear what the technical problem with the plant was.

“They likely will try and ramp up operations within the next 10 days,” said a trader.

But other traders were not convinced that the problem could be easily solved.

Honam operates another 1 million tpy cracker in Daesan which completely shut earlier on Friday due to a different mechanical issue which was likely linked to a compressor, traders added.

The Daesan cracker will stay idle for approximately a week. That would wipe out about 60,000-62,000 tonnes of naphtha during this period.

It was running at about 90 percent of its capacity since late March. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)